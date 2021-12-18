Some UAH 12.5 bln of investment unlocked thanks to Rada commission for protecting investors' rights

Thanks to the interim commission of inquiry on the protection of investors' rights created in June in the Ukrainian parliament, it was possible to unlock about UAH 12.5 billion of investments, Head of the commission MP Halyna Yanchenko (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction).

"Most of the difficult cases of investors got off the ground thanks to the coordination of efforts of different branches of government and the active cooperation of the interim commission with the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice," the press service of the commission wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The commission works in two directions: solving high-profile cases of investors and legislative improvement of the investment attractiveness of the state.

"As a result, the MPs of the commission initiated seven bills aiming at protecting business rights. Among them are a package of bills to fight against illegal seizures, a bill on the ARMA reform, a package of bills for the development of electric car production in Ukraine, a bill on reducing fines of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection for businesses," the commission said.

As reported, on June 29, 2021, an interim commission of inquiry on the protection of investors' rights was created in the Verkhovna Rada. Some 312 MPs backed the decision.