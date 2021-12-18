Investments

15:34 18.12.2021

Some UAH 12.5 bln of investment unlocked thanks to Rada commission for protecting investors' rights

2 min read
Some UAH 12.5 bln of investment unlocked thanks to Rada commission for protecting investors' rights

Thanks to the interim commission of inquiry on the protection of investors' rights created in June in the Ukrainian parliament, it was possible to unlock about UAH 12.5 billion of investments, Head of the commission MP Halyna Yanchenko (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction).

"Most of the difficult cases of investors got off the ground thanks to the coordination of efforts of different branches of government and the active cooperation of the interim commission with the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice," the press service of the commission wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The commission works in two directions: solving high-profile cases of investors and legislative improvement of the investment attractiveness of the state.

"As a result, the MPs of the commission initiated seven bills aiming at protecting business rights. Among them are a package of bills to fight against illegal seizures, a bill on the ARMA reform, a package of bills for the development of electric car production in Ukraine, a bill on reducing fines of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection for businesses," the commission said.

As reported, on June 29, 2021, an interim commission of inquiry on the protection of investors' rights was created in the Verkhovna Rada. Some 312 MPs backed the decision.

Tags: #investments #commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:22 10.12.2021
In pandemic, it is more profitable to invest in warehouses, retail real estate – Dragon Capital

In pandemic, it is more profitable to invest in warehouses, retail real estate – Dragon Capital

14:50 18.11.2021
EU hopes to mobilize up to EUR 7 bln of investments for seven years for Ukraine – European Commission representative

EU hopes to mobilize up to EUR 7 bln of investments for seven years for Ukraine – European Commission representative

10:34 04.11.2021
Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

15:58 05.10.2021
Ukraine guarantees protection of investment from Israel – Zelensky

Ukraine guarantees protection of investment from Israel – Zelensky

10:38 04.10.2021
Kuleba: Meeting of Commission on strategic Ukraine-U.S. partnership to be held at late October - first half of November

Kuleba: Meeting of Commission on strategic Ukraine-U.S. partnership to be held at late October - first half of November

15:04 03.09.2021
Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

12:02 11.08.2021
Procedure for passing state language proficiency exam for performance of official duties simplified

Procedure for passing state language proficiency exam for performance of official duties simplified

10:58 20.07.2021
Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

11:13 13.07.2021
Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

10:28 12.07.2021
850 foreign students from more than 40 countries study at International European University from Kiev

850 foreign students from more than 40 countries study at International European University from Kiev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

LATEST

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

Key projects presented that will represent Ukraine at MIPIM 22

Dragon Capital takes break from investing in new office real estate projects

Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

Zelensky: we receive confirmation of economic feasibility of creating national air carrier

EBRD investments in Ukraine in 2021-2022 will be about EUR 1 bln per year - Magaletsky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD