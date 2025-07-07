Investments in primary housing will grow annually by 10-15% - expert

Investments in primary housing over the next 2-3 years will grow by 15% annually, this forecast was voiced by CMO Alliance Novobud Iryna Mikhaliova in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The market has adapted to the realities of wartime, and key investors — in particular Ukrainians, and for the business class — often foreigners — are increasingly choosing new buildings as a tool for preserving and increasing capital. In the next 2-3 years, we expect that the volume of investments in primary housing will grow by 10-15% annually, demand for income-generating real estate and business-class real estate will increase, and the main role will be played by trust in the developer's brand and the safety of the location," Mikhaliova said.

She noted competition from the secondary market, but does not consider it decisive. After all, the primary market competes not only with greater comfort of planning and thoughtful infrastructure, but also with systematically higher-quality solutions, primarily safety and inclusive ones.

"Modern layouts with wider doorways, more spacious bathrooms, principles of inclusiveness, new and reliable engineering communication systems, safe and reliable monolithic-frame construction technology, energy efficiency, alternative methods of energy supply," lists the advantages of the first-class Mikhaliova.

According to experts from Alliance Novobud, there will soon be a shortage of ready-made housing in the segment of the capital's business and comfort classes. The reasons are different: in the business class, some projects have not yet been restored or are being implemented with significant delays, in comfort - the potential demand is higher than the volume of new project launches.

"To ensure maximum investor protection, we implement several key approaches at Alliance Novobud, including the transparency of the legal model, the company's financial stability, the phasing of construction and internal control. At the same time, we continue to adapt to market needs, offering investors installments that are more affordable than bank mortgages," she says.

According to the new buildings portal LUN, Alliance Novobud was founded in 2006, and since 2010, the company has commissioned 37 buildings and parking lots. During the full-scale invasion, 12 buildings with over 1,300 apartments were commissioned in Brovary and Kyiv. Nine buildings of the Krona Park II residential complex in Brovary and the Montreal House premium-class project in the capital are being implemented.