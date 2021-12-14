Key projects presented that will represent Ukraine at MIPIM 22

Within the Ukraine at MIPIM event (a project for participation and promotion of the Ukrainian real estate market at the exhibition), the main projects were presented that will represent the country at the international investment exhibition MIPIM 2022.

"For five years now we have been gathering key players on one site, Ukraine at MIPIM. This is an example of uniting real estate players in order to adequately present the Ukrainian market and the Ukrainian brand in general on the international arena. Our task as organizers is to follow global trends, the focus of international companies, to maintain communication with foreign players in the real estate market and to adapt the Ukrainian program to MIPIM," Head of the Invest in Projects agency, co-organizer of Ukraine at MIPIM Anna Nestulia said during the presentation of projects.

According to her, the current key trends that are observed in global markets are the transformation and digitalization of offices and the urban environment, the development of logistics real estate, as well as the growth and diversification of the housing market. In addition, the topics of ESG (ecology, social responsibility and governance) and sustainable development remain a separate powerful focus for foreign companies, in particular investors.

"In Ukraine, we also see confirmation of this trend. The companies presented at our meeting are already developing their projects in accordance with world standards," Nestulia said.

According to the organizers of Ukraine at MIPIM, Promprylad.Renovation from Ivano-Frankivsk, capital renovation projects of Arsenal and Bilshovyk by Q Partners, multifunctional complex Metropole by Altis Holding, and Lviv Tech City by UDP will be presented at MIPIM 2022.

Dragon Capital, Intergal Bud and STOIC Group will also present their projects at the exhibition.

MIPIM representative in Ukraine Dmytro Dopiro recalled that MIPIM in French is an international fair of real estate professionals (Le Marché International des Professionnels de l'immobilier).

"In 2022, the main theme of the exhibition will be Driving Urban Change. The fight for clean air, solving transport problems, comfortable living, working and labor conditions for citizens – all this will be discussed at numerous conferences at the exhibition. MIPIM 2022 will take place from March 15 to March 18, and we invite everyone to join the collective stand of Ukrainian companies at MIPIM," Dopiro said.

Participation in MIPIM 22 has already been confirmed by Promprylad.Renovation, Toronto-Kyiv, Toronto Property Management, Q Partners, UDP, Altis Holding, Dragon Capital, Intergal Bud, Midland Development, Delta, STRIX, Masnavi Capital, Mandarin Plaza Group, Creator City, STOIC Group, CBM Forum, and Arricano.

Ukraine's participation is also supported by the EBA, the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce, the Ukrainian Real Estate Club, the Ukrainian Embassy in France, Kyiv City State Administration, and relevant ministries.

First held in 1990 as an event for investors and developers, today MIPIM has become the main event of the year among real estate professionals, where global issues, trends and innovations in the industry are discussed.

Kyiv and Ukrainian developers have been participating in the event since 2004. In recent years, the Kyiv delegation was headed by mayor Vitali Klitschko. His participation attracted additional attention of the MIPIM participants.