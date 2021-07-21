Chinese Ambassador optimistic about prospects of Ukrainian-Chinese relations

More and more Chinese large companies are ready to work in the Ukrainian market, which shows an increasingly attractive image of Ukraine for attracting foreign investments, said Ambassador of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong.

"There are all the prerequisites for even more successful development of Chinese-Ukrainian relations. I am optimistic about the prospects of our cooperation with Ukraine. For this, the Chinese side is ready to continue to make efforts together with the Ukrainian side," the ambassador told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He stressed that over the past ten years, the Sino-Ukrainian strategic partnership relations have greatly developed.

"This development is reflected in various areas of bilateral interaction. China has become Ukraine's largest trade partner. This naturally meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries. The potentials of these relations are even greater," Fan Xianrong said.

According to him, a very important agreement has been recently signed between the two countries.

"This is an agreement on cooperation in the field of infrastructure. It would open up new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in this very important area," the Chinese ambassador added.