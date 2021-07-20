Investments

10:58 20.07.2021

Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

2 min read
Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

Some UAH 100 million has been invested in the reconstruction of the Central Bus Station, Maksym Skliarenko, the director of Ukrpas, said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, a food court, a shopping area, a pharmacy will be located on the first floor of the renovated Central Bus Station, and a food court, cash desks and a waiting area for passengers on the second floor.

"All tenants will go out for repairs after the completion of the reconstruction of the station itself. On the third floor there is already a hotel with three categories of rooms - from a hostel with a place for UAH 450 to superior rooms for UAH 1,500 per day," Skliarenko said.

As reported, the State Property Fund of Ukraine in the spring of 2020 sold at an auction a state package in the amount of 99.9% of the charter capital of Kyivpasservice. The starting price of the lot was UAH 195.9 million. The winner of the auction was Bastion Group LLC with an offer of UAH 230.89 million.

Kyivpasservice includes the Central Bus Station, the bus stations Podil, Darnytsia, Polissia, Pivdenna, Dachna in Kyiv, as well as 18 bus stations in Kyiv region.

The condition for the privatization of Kyivpasservice is that the investor retains the activities of bus stations in Kyiv for at least five years, in Kyiv region - for at least 15 years.

Tags: #investments #kyiv
