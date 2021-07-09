Investments

11:12 09.07.2021

Airport in Mariupol will raise economic attractiveness of city and region - mayor

The resumption of work of a civil airport in Mariupol will fully solve logistics problems and enhance the economic attractiveness of the south of Donetsk region.

This is stated on the website of Mariupol City Council, with reference to mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko, who commented on the initiative to create a network of regional air hubs in Ukraine.

"There are several projects to build an airport in our city. In particular, several locations are being considered. The main thing for us is to start the process. After all, the absence of an airport not only creates difficulties for residents in terms of a lack of quick and comfortable movement around the country, but also hinders economic development," Boichenko said.

According to him, air traffic will open up new opportunities for the city and will attract more international investment. Boichenko also thanked the Office of the President of Ukraine and the government for understanding the situation and willingness to meet halfway on this issue.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko at the Ukraine 30 forum announced the start of the development of a network of regional air hubs. This, according to him, is one of the key infrastructure projects within the framework of Big Construction.

