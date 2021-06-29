Horsch opens representative office in Kyiv region with investment of EUR 5 mln – minister

The German engineering company Horsch has opened an official representative office in Ukraine (the village of Velyka Soltanivka, Kyiv region), and total investments in the project amounted to EUR 5 million, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leshchenko has said.

"Ukraine for Horsch is the market number one for the export of grain and row-crop seeders. And now the German manufacturer of the premium segment of agricultural machinery has invested EUR 5 million in the official representative office in Ukraine. First of all, this is an increase in jobs, training of farmers, investments in technology, local content, logistics solutions and improving the quality of services provided," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He said that at the opening of the representative office in Ukraine, the world first presentation of a fully robotic seeder with remote control took place.

"This level of trust and the image of the company's owners in relation to our country is undoubtedly inspiring! We get advanced technologies, exchange of experience and partnership with industry leaders! And this better speaks of the prospects of Ukraine through the eyes of our international partners," the minister said.

According to the data on the Horsch Facebook page, Ukraine is consistently one of the three main export markets of the company, and it has representative offices of a level similar to Ukraine only in France, the United States, the Russian Federation and China.

According to the engineering company, the representative office is built to provide Horsch dealers with uninterrupted access to spare parts as well as customer support. At the same time, the place for it was chosen with the prospect of further expansion. On a plot of 15 hectares there are 3,300 square meters of premises: central office, spare parts warehouse, marketing hall, conference rooms, seminar rooms. In this area, Horsch also admits the possibility of building a plant for manufacturing the company's equipment and an IT center.

According to the data on the manufacturer's website, Horsch Ukraine was founded in 2009 in the village of Polkovnyche (Kyiv region), and in 2011 the company launched a central spare parts warehouse, from which it dispatches spare parts throughout Ukraine.