Investments

15:08 11.06.2021

Ukraine loses about 20% of NEFCO investments due to bureaucracy in implementation of energy efficiency projects

2 min read
Ukraine loses about 20% of NEFCO investments due to bureaucracy in implementation of energy efficiency projects

NEFCO (Nordic Environment Finance Corporation) over the past three years canceled energy efficiency projects in 18 Ukrainian cities due to bureaucratic obstacles, which is approximately 20% of the organization's investments, and losses from unrealized projects are estimated at about EUR 35 million, Chief Investment Advisor at NEFCO in Ukraine Yulia Shevchuk said during the 12th European-Ukrainian Energy Day.

"Over the past three years, we have 18 Ukrainian cities with which our energy efficiency projects have been canceled for reasons related to the Ukrainian side," she said during the 12th European-Ukrainian Energy Day.

"The losses amount to about EUR 35 million of investments in the Ukrainian energy efficiency sector," Shevchuk said.

According to her, along with the canceled projects, a significant amount of technical assistance (grants) was also lost or not provided, at the expense of which project preparation was financed, in particular, business plans and feasibility studies.

The expert explained that this assistance is provided to Ukraine by international donors, in particular the governments of Sweden and Norway, as well as the European Union separately.

According to her calculations, the planned level of savings from the implementation of canceled projects was not achieved – this is about UAH 160 million annually from reducing the consumption of energy, water and other natural resources.

Among the reasons for such a number of unrealized projects, Shevchuk named the political inconsistency of local authorities, the lack of qualified personnel at the local level, unwillingness to work according to international procurement procedures, and the lack of qualified contractors to implement energy efficiency projects.

However, she noted that problems also arise from the budget deterioration due to the pandemic. "This is a really powerful factor that will affect the economy of cities in the near future," Shevchuk said.

As reported, the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation has 117 projects in Ukraine for an estimated amount of EUR 180 million, on which agreements have been signed and which are underway.

Tags: #energy #ukraine #nefco
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:31 11.06.2021
J.P. Morgan predicts Ukraine to get $3 bln of official funding by late 2021

J.P. Morgan predicts Ukraine to get $3 bln of official funding by late 2021

13:49 11.06.2021
Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows to 0.2% in four months – Economy Ministry

Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows to 0.2% in four months – Economy Ministry

12:28 11.06.2021
UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

10:29 11.06.2021
China interested in raising supplies of Ukrainian grains and legumes – Economy Ministry

China interested in raising supplies of Ukrainian grains and legumes – Economy Ministry

09:30 11.06.2021
Ukraine reports 1,603 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 1,603 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

14:07 10.06.2021
Italy appreciates Ukraine's European aspirations – FM

Italy appreciates Ukraine's European aspirations – FM

15:29 08.06.2021
EU to take special approach in applying CBAM to Ukraine – trade representative

EU to take special approach in applying CBAM to Ukraine – trade representative

14:28 08.06.2021
Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

13:09 08.06.2021
Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

12:34 08.06.2021
Venice Commission President urges to accelerate judiciary reforms in Ukraine

Venice Commission President urges to accelerate judiciary reforms in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

LATEST

Shmyhal invites Italian business to invest in Ukrainian projects - meeting with Italian Foreign Minister

Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Adoption of law on localization to be important incentive for investment - mayor of Dnipro

McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Not only city to benefit from international airport in Dnipro, but whole of Ukraine - Dnipro mayor

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Edinstvo Group to receive $20 mln investment from Dutch bank FMO, DCP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD