Investments

10:29 11.06.2021

China interested in raising supplies of Ukrainian grains and legumes – Economy Ministry

China is interested in increasing the supply of Ukrainian soybeans, peas, barley, wheat, as well as poultry and other products, the Ministry of Economy said, following a meeting between First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Oleksiy Liubchenko and Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong on June 10.

"Today we've heard from our Chinese partners confirmation of interest in deepening economic cooperation, increasing exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, building infrastructure and implementing joint investment projects in transport, construction, energy, IT and other areas," the press service of the ministry said citing Oleksiy Liubchenko.

According to the report, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister Volodymyr Hryniuk and Deputy Minister-Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, as well as representatives of the leadership of the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine.

The parties also noted the importance of signing an intergovernmental agreement on deepening cooperation in the construction of infrastructure in the near future, the ministry said.

"This step will allow starting preparatory work for the launch of investment projects, including the construction of the M-22 Poltava-Oleksandriya road and the first part of the Kyiv circular road - sections M05-M06, which will cost about $ 1.1 billion," the ministry said.

It is also important to continue work on the development of freight traffic in the direction of China-Western Europe through the territory of Ukraine, the report notes.

In addition, the Chinese side stressed the importance of the implementation of the intergovernmental initiative of Ukraine and China "One Belt-One Road." The matter concerns preparing a roadmap for the implementation of a program of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the joint construction of the "Silk Road Economic Belt" and "21st Century Maritime Silk Road," the ministry added.

