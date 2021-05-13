Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

The government of Ukraine and the government of the French Republic have signed four framework agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 billion.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian government, the documents were signed within the framework of the official visit of French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire to Kyiv.

"According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the concluded intergovernmental agreements will contribute to the development of the country, improve the lives of Ukrainians and increase the level of cooperation with the French Republic," the government said.

In particular, the parties signed agreements that provide for the implementation of projects for: the supply of 130 electric locomotives by Alstom for a total amount of up to EUR 900 million, with a local comment of 35%; the supply of specialized rescue equipment for work on high-rise buildings, 370 ladders worth up to EUR 300 million; improvement of water supply in Luhansk region for the amount of EUR 70 million; improvement of water supply in Kyiv for the amount of EUR 70 million.

"All projects provide for localization at Ukrainian enterprises from 30% and higher, which is quite consistent with our strategy for the development of national production," Shmyhal said.

For his part, the French Minister of the Economy and Finance said that Ukraine has significant economic potential and opportunities, and added that Ukraine and France have a lot in common to work together for the future.