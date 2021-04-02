Investments

09:39 02.04.2021

Cabinet establishes National Investment Fund with authorized capital of UAH 100 mln

Cabinet establishes National Investment Fund with authorized capital of UAH 100 mln

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established the National Investment Fund of Ukraine in the form of a state-owned enterprise with an authorized capital of UAH 100 million.

The corresponding government decree of March 31 was published in the Uriadovy portal.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Economic Development must, within a month, develop a bill on the National Investment Fund, which, in particular, provides for mechanisms for creating joint investment projects with the sovereign funds of the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar and other states, as well as a bill on amendments to the law on the state budget for 2021.

