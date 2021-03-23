Investments

17:18 23.03.2021

Dragon Capital raises $12.5 mln from EBRD to refinance Business Center Grand, Diana Lux Logistic, Terminal Kharkiv warehouses

2 min read
Dragon Capital raises $12.5 mln from EBRD to refinance Business Center Grand, Diana Lux Logistic, Terminal Kharkiv warehouses

Investment company Dragon Capital intends to partially refinance the Grand business center (Kyiv), as well as logistics complexes Diana Lux Logistic (Brovary) and Terminal Kharkiv with a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the amount of $12.5 million, the press service of the company reported.

"We are very pleased to begin our cooperation with the EBRD in the field of sustainable real estate investments. This loan will also allow Dragon Capital to expand investments in the commercial real estate sector, especially in the development of our two industrial parks: M10 in Lviv and E40 in Kyiv," Dragon Capital Head Tomas Fiala is quoted as saying in the press release.

Dragon Capital has already received green certificates for four buildings in its portfolio (including BC Grand) and expects to double them in 2021. In addition, lease agreements for the company's facilities will now include "green clauses" to minimize environmental impact.

Capital BC Grand (leasable area – 9,100 sq. m.), Diana Lux Logistic (15,000 sq. m.) and Terminal Kharkiv (11,700 sq. m.) were acquired by the company in 2017-2019.

Dragon Capital is one of the largest investment companies in Ukraine. It works in the field of direct investment and financial services, provides a full range of investment banking and brokerage services to corporate and private clients.

The commercial real estate portfolio is managed by Dragon Capital Property Management. As of January 2021, it manages 29 commercial properties, including 13 office properties, six retail properties and ten logistics complexes, with a total area of 662,000 square meters.

Tags: #logistics #business #dragon_capital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:18 18.03.2021
Fiala considering using 'investment nannies' mechanism to launch two industrial parks

Fiala considering using 'investment nannies' mechanism to launch two industrial parks

13:37 16.03.2021
Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

17:57 10.02.2021
Ukraine strives for greater business access to European markets - Shmyhal

Ukraine strives for greater business access to European markets - Shmyhal

11:04 11.01.2021
Dragon Capital completes acquisition of Treeum platform with finance.ua and minfin.com.ua

Dragon Capital completes acquisition of Treeum platform with finance.ua and minfin.com.ua

18:30 22.12.2020
AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

14:47 21.12.2020
EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

18:42 18.12.2020
PM urges diplomats to actively defend Ukrainian business abroad

PM urges diplomats to actively defend Ukrainian business abroad

18:58 10.12.2020
Constitutional Court refuses to initiate proceedings on constitutionality of quarantine decree in terms of business activity

Constitutional Court refuses to initiate proceedings on constitutionality of quarantine decree in terms of business activity

11:18 07.12.2020
Dragon Capital acquires Lviv industrial park Ryasne-2 from STR developer

Dragon Capital acquires Lviv industrial park Ryasne-2 from STR developer

11:13 01.12.2020
Businessman Meuwissen successfully concludes sale of his real estate knowledge company

Businessman Meuwissen successfully concludes sale of his real estate knowledge company

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

Motor Sich President Bohuslayev accuses Chinese partners of refusing to invest, offers to leave them 35% stake

Investors from China, Korea, Turkey interested in project of high-speed traffic in Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia head

SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

LATEST

National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

Head of National Investments Council's Office proposes to create chamber for intl investment disputes at chamber of commerce

Motor Sich President Bohuslayev accuses Chinese partners of refusing to invest, offers to leave them 35% stake

Citrus to appeal in court against Korban's acquisition of 50% stake in group's company – statement

State program for 3-5 years for purchase of passenger cars will help attract intl companies - Ukrzaliznytsia

Epicenter K plans to invest $2 bln in all group sectors in two years

Stadler exploring possibility of having local manufacturing content at Kyiv Electrical Carriage-Repair Plant

Investors from China, Korea, Turkey interested in project of high-speed traffic in Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia head

IT company Creatio raises $68 mln investment for development

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD