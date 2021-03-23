Dragon Capital raises $12.5 mln from EBRD to refinance Business Center Grand, Diana Lux Logistic, Terminal Kharkiv warehouses

Investment company Dragon Capital intends to partially refinance the Grand business center (Kyiv), as well as logistics complexes Diana Lux Logistic (Brovary) and Terminal Kharkiv with a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the amount of $12.5 million, the press service of the company reported.

"We are very pleased to begin our cooperation with the EBRD in the field of sustainable real estate investments. This loan will also allow Dragon Capital to expand investments in the commercial real estate sector, especially in the development of our two industrial parks: M10 in Lviv and E40 in Kyiv," Dragon Capital Head Tomas Fiala is quoted as saying in the press release.

Dragon Capital has already received green certificates for four buildings in its portfolio (including BC Grand) and expects to double them in 2021. In addition, lease agreements for the company's facilities will now include "green clauses" to minimize environmental impact.

Capital BC Grand (leasable area – 9,100 sq. m.), Diana Lux Logistic (15,000 sq. m.) and Terminal Kharkiv (11,700 sq. m.) were acquired by the company in 2017-2019.

Dragon Capital is one of the largest investment companies in Ukraine. It works in the field of direct investment and financial services, provides a full range of investment banking and brokerage services to corporate and private clients.

The commercial real estate portfolio is managed by Dragon Capital Property Management. As of January 2021, it manages 29 commercial properties, including 13 office properties, six retail properties and ten logistics complexes, with a total area of 662,000 square meters.