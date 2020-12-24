Investments

Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy, during a meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine Claude Wild, invited the Swiss side to actively join the implementation of large-scale investment and other infrastructure projects.

During the event, Krykliy thanked the Swiss side for the constant support of Ukraine. He also said that in order to simplify the procedure for the implementation of international road transport and the complete liberalization of the licensing system between the countries, a corresponding protocol was signed and ratified on amending the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Swiss government on international road transport of passengers and goods, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure reported on Thursday.

In addition, the parties discussed the state of affairs in agreeing a new text of the agreement on air services, as well as prospects for cooperation in the transport industry on key bilateral documents that were signed in July 2020 by the countries' presidents.

Tags: #investment #switzerland #ukraine
