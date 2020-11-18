Infrastructure Ministry engages IBRD, EIB in renewal of roads in Luhansk region

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine is attracting partners from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) to implement the project to restore the road infrastructure of Luhansk region "Eastern Ukraine: Reunification, Reconstruction and Revival (Project 3B)," press service of the department said on Wednesday.

"The selected road sections of Luhansk region, which will be updated within this project, were designed back in the 50-60s of the last century and, of course, do not yet correspond to the actual load and traffic intensity. Separate road sections with weak soils or existing lesions during operation are destroyed almost every day. And this despite the war and devastation caused by Russian aggression," Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said.

Krykliy thanked international partners for the constant support of Ukraine in the implementation of such projects. According to him, the Ministry of Infrastructure expects to sign the corresponding financial agreements by the end of 2020 in order to start work in the spring.

The ministry said that within the Project 3B for the restoration of roads in Luhansk region, Ukraine will receive a $65 million loan from the IBRD and EUR 100 million from the EIB. They will be directed to major and current average repairs of the sections of the auto routes: H-26 Chuhuiv - Milove, R-66 Demyno-Oleksandrivka - Svatovoe - Lysychansk - Luhansk checkpoint, T-13-02 Taniushivka - Starobilsk - Bakhmut checkpoint.

In total, within the project, about 183 kilometers of public roads of state importance in Luhansk region will be renewed.

Earlier, Ukraine and the World Bank agreed to provide a loan in the amount of $65 million for the restoration of the road infrastructure of Luhansk region as part of a new project "Eastern Ukraine: Reunification, Reconstruction and Revival." The provision of this loan has also been approved by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.