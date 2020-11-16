Investments

15:58 16.11.2020

Shmyhal: Agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, IT most promising areas for investment in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal believes that the most promising areas for investment in Ukraine are the agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure and IT.

"The most promising areas for investment in Ukraine are the agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, as well as those areas where Ukraine has competitive advantages, in particular, IT," the government's press service said with reference to Shmyhal following his participation in the 17th Vienna Economic Forum - Vienna Future Dialogue 2020.

The prime minister stressed that the strategic partnership with the European Union remains the basis for the security and development of Ukraine.

"This is especially relevant in a pandemic when Ukraine needs new strong incentives for economic recovery. Such incentives should be the gradual expansion of access to the EU internal market in areas where Ukraine has already made significant progress, as well as the removal of other restrictions that exist for our trade," the head of government said.

It is noted that during his speech, Shmyhal pointed out the investment potential of Ukraine and noted that the country is one of the best in the world for outsourcing IT services, in particular, according to him, the IT industry is growing by 20-25% annually.

"Ukraine is ranked among the world's best for IT services outsourcing. We are also among the leading producers and exporters of agricultural products with huge potential. I believe that the countries of Central and Eastern Europe can be a source of investment, know-how and the best practices in Ukraine," the prime minister noted.

Tags: #investment #shmyhal
