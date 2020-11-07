Investments

11:50 07.11.2020

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

1 min read
World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

 

Ukraine will receive $100 million from the World Bank to restore the economy and entrepreneurship in the government-controlled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Ukraine will receive $100 million from the World Bank to restore the economy and entrepreneurship of the controlled territories in the east," the president said on Twitter on Saturday.

Zelensky thanked for supporting the country's territorial integrity. "We will do everything to make our citizens feel safe and the regions become prosperous," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #world_bank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:15 06.11.2020
Macron agrees that Normandy Four meeting should be held as soon as possible - Zelensky

Macron agrees that Normandy Four meeting should be held as soon as possible - Zelensky

15:26 04.11.2020
Zelensky fires Trofimov from post of first dpty head of President's Office, appoints as external advisor

Zelensky fires Trofimov from post of first dpty head of President's Office, appoints as external advisor

18:24 03.11.2020
Ukraine does not support war, unlike another well-known country – Zelensky responses to Andreasyan's accusations

Ukraine does not support war, unlike another well-known country – Zelensky responses to Andreasyan's accusations

17:48 03.11.2020
Restoring confidence in judicial system, particularly, in Constitutional Court, is common goal –Venice Commission head in conversation with Zelensky

Restoring confidence in judicial system, particularly, in Constitutional Court, is common goal –Venice Commission head in conversation with Zelensky

16:02 03.11.2020
Zelensky asks ICRC President for assistance in obtaining lists of people for 'all for all' exchange

Zelensky asks ICRC President for assistance in obtaining lists of people for 'all for all' exchange

10:23 03.11.2020
President Zelensky has plan B for Donbas - Kravchuk

President Zelensky has plan B for Donbas - Kravchuk

15:10 02.11.2020
Zelensky urges Servant of People faction to support 'tough' decisions on Constitutional Court

Zelensky urges Servant of People faction to support 'tough' decisions on Constitutional Court

10:31 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court's incumbent judges have to be replaced by authorized independent lawyers – Zelensky

Constitutional Court's incumbent judges have to be replaced by authorized independent lawyers – Zelensky

16:00 30.10.2020
Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

14:19 30.10.2020
Constitutional Court head invites Zelensky to meeting to resolve artificial conflict - court chairman

Constitutional Court head invites Zelensky to meeting to resolve artificial conflict - court chairman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

German investors consider courts, not corruption as main problem in Ukraine – ambassador

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

LATEST

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

German investors consider courts, not corruption as main problem in Ukraine – ambassador

SPF puts 10 distilleries up for sale in Nov

Zelensky discusses prospects for cooperation in railway industry with French investor

Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

Chateau Chizay to launch production of brandy, cognac and sparkling wine in 2021

CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

Euroterminal begins construction of access railway track to Odesa-Peresyp railway station

Yaroslavsky to invest EUR 5.5 mln in tram production on basis of Ecopolis HTZ

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD