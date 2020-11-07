World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

Ukraine will receive $100 million from the World Bank to restore the economy and entrepreneurship in the government-controlled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Ukraine will receive $100 million from the World Bank to restore the economy and entrepreneurship of the controlled territories in the east," the president said on Twitter on Saturday.

Zelensky thanked for supporting the country's territorial integrity. "We will do everything to make our citizens feel safe and the regions become prosperous," he said.