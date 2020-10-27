Zelensky discusses prospects for cooperation in railway industry with French investor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with CEO of ALSTOM Henri Poupart-Lafarge and discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects in the railway sector with him, the press service of the head of state has reported.

"Despite the coronavirus crisis that continues throughout the world, the economies of the countries must develop, and common projects are the foundation for this. We prioritize value-added projects and the increase in the number of jobs. That is why infrastructure projects are important for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The president said that in 2020 Ukraine is actively implementing a program for the construction of highways and water transport. Separately, he mentioned the Ukrainian railway network, which is one of the largest in Europe and has a total length of about 22,000 km.

Poupart-Lafarge, in turn, said that the company considers cooperation with Ukraine not only in modernizing the rolling stock of the railway, but also long-term cooperation for the maintenance of the locomotive fleet and creation of jobs in Ukraine. Localization of a part of manufacturing in Ukraine will not only stimulate the development of domestic industrial potential, but also help Ukrainian manufacturers to enter export markets by including them in global supply chains.

Zelensky said that such projects are very important.

The French engineering company ALSTOM is one of the world leaders in manufacturing power equipment and railway transport.