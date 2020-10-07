Technological holding TECHIIA to invest $200 mln in building Ecotechnopark with data center in Kherson region

The international technology holding TECHIIA plans to build an Ecotechnopark in Kherson region, which will include a data center and an agricultural farm to utilize its thermal radiation.

"Ecotechnopark is a new niche for large-scale investments in the Ukrainian IT industry. For this we have everything: convenient geography for large foreign clients between Asia and Europe, cheap electricity, fast and high-quality Internet," the managing partner of TECHIIA holding, Yuriy Lazebnikov, said in a press release distributed before the press conference in Kyiv.

Cooperation between TECHIIA and the Ministry of Digital Transformation provides for the implementation of the Ecotechnopark project in Kherson region. It is planned to build a data center with a capacity of up to 500 MW, which will perform the functions of storage, data processing and 3D rendering. The data center is planned to be built using modern technologies and taking into account environmental concerns. The heat, which will be generated by the data center, is planned to be utilized in an agricultural farm, which will also be part of Ecotechnopark.

For the implementation of the first stage of the project, it is planned to attract at least $200 million in infrastructure investments. The data center will service equipment worth about $1 billion.

The facility, according to TECHIIA, will create at least 200 jobs.

It is planned that the construction of the data center with a capacity of 500 MW will allow loading all six power units of Zaporizhia NPP.

Other strategic areas of cooperation between TECHIIA and the Ministry of Digital Transformation include the construction of e-sports infrastructure, in particular, e-sports arenas and hotels, the development of STEM education in Ukraine and the implementation of corporate social responsibility projects.