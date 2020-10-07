Investments

13:59 07.10.2020

EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

2 min read
EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed a EUR 36.5 million financial package, under which Khmelnytsky will join the Green Cities programme.

The agreement on the financial package was signed at the EBRD 2020 Annual Meeting on October 7.

"As part of the investment, the city of Khmelnytsky is joining the EBRD Green Cities initiative. Under the programme, the city will develop and implement a Green City Action Plan, which will identify, prioritise and address the region's most pressing environmental challenges," the bank said.

According to the press release, the Bank is providing a loan of up to EUR 28.5 million to municipal utility company Spetskomuntrans, which is collecting, treating and disposing of solid waste in Khmelnytsky region.

This is complemented by a EUR 5 million investment grant from the EU, an additional contribution of up to EUR 3 million from the city of Khmelnytsky, as well as previous technical cooperation funds provided by the EU and Sweden for the preparation of the project.

"The financing package will allow for the closure of the existing landfill and the rehabilitation of the site. Two new cells will be constructed in line with EU standards, equipment will be purchased and modern recycling and composting facilities will be built. Furthermore, the city will buy new waste collection vehicles and waste containers to encourage local residents, public institutions and businesses to separate their waste," the bank said.

As reported, Phase I of the project will address the city's urgent investment needs with respect to the rehabilitation of the existing landfill, the construction of a new engineered sanitary landfill in compliance with the EU standards adjacent to the old one, the acquisition of new landfill equipment to ensure sustainable operation of the new landfill, and improvements of the solid waste collection and transportation systems co-financed from the city's budget.

Phase II of the project includes the construction of a new material recovery facility for non-organic waste and a separate composting facility for pre-sorted organic waste that will reduce the share of solid waste going to the landfill by promoting recycling and providing a modern solid waste management infrastructure with respect to sorting and composting.

The investment will lead to significant CO2 emission savings of up to 150,000 tonnes per year.

Tags: #khmelnytsky #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:32 07.10.2020
Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

13:11 05.10.2020
EBRD provides $10 mln loan to Astarta to replenish working capital

EBRD provides $10 mln loan to Astarta to replenish working capital

13:12 01.10.2020
EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

11:20 01.10.2020
EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

16:48 16.09.2020
Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

17:44 09.09.2020
Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

14:12 20.08.2020
EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

18:07 31.07.2020
EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

16:16 24.07.2020
Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

16:01 24.07.2020
EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

LATEST

Technological holding TECHIIA to invest $200 mln in building Ecotechnopark with data center in Kherson region

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

Infrastructure Ministry to attract UAH 3.8 bln of investments by transferring seven railway stations to concession

Investohills Vesta, EU, the United States create $100 mln seed fund to invest in Ukrainian bad debt market

EIB approves EUR 300 mln loan for energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine

Kovalska Group intends to invest $70 mln in Unit.City project

Dragon Capital to start building E40 Industrial Park near Kyiv in 2021

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD