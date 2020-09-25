Investments

17:15 25.09.2020

Investohills Vesta, EU, the United States create $100 mln seed fund to invest in Ukrainian bad debt market

2 min read
Investohills Vesta, EU, the United States create $100 mln seed fund to invest in Ukrainian bad debt market

 The financial company Investohills Vesta, together with investors from the European Union and the United States, has created the Investohills Helianthus $100 million seed fund to invest in the Ukrainian market of distressed debts, the company said on its website.

According to the report, the first issue of shares of the relevant fund (in the amount of UAH 1 billion in June 2020) was approved by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and distributed among investors.

Investohills Vesta will manage the fund's activities in the interests of foreign investors, as well as provide them with a range of services in the field of redemption and collection of bad debts, litigation, storage and management of distressed and collateralized assets.

"The Ukrainian bad debt market is interesting to foreign funds specializing in such investments. But they are stopped by Ukraine's specifics: weak protection of creditors' rights at the level of legislation and the judiciary. Investohills Group and the fund... has offered a full cycle of support for investment-attractive deals with bad debts," the founder and managing partner of the financial company, Andriy Volkov, said.

According to the release, on August 19, 2020, the fund closed its first deal, having bought out a portfolio of troubled assets of VTB, Rodovid and Financial Initiative banks from the Deposit Guarantee Fund for UAH 1.314 billion.

Tags: #investment #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:13 25.09.2020
EU may expand sanctions list of persons for undermining territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

EU may expand sanctions list of persons for undermining territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

13:03 25.09.2020
EIB approves EUR 300 mln loan for energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine

EIB approves EUR 300 mln loan for energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine

12:36 25.09.2020
Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

10:50 25.09.2020
Film 'Atlantis' has more chances for Oscars than Ukrainian nominees of past years - head of Ukrainian Oscar Committee

Film 'Atlantis' has more chances for Oscars than Ukrainian nominees of past years - head of Ukrainian Oscar Committee

09:47 25.09.2020
Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

16:50 24.09.2020
Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

14:49 24.09.2020
Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

10:55 24.09.2020
Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

17:38 22.09.2020
EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

15:00 22.09.2020
Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

LATEST

Kovalska Group intends to invest $70 mln in Unit.City project

Dragon Capital to start building E40 Industrial Park near Kyiv in 2021

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

Nova Poshta returns to pre-crisis investment program – co-founder

EU implementing EUR 10 mln project to support 'green' innovations in Ukraine – official

Ukrcement links prospects of sector with construction of cement concrete roads

Industrial Park Management to join project on Donetsk, Luhansk, Azov regions industrial potential recovery

Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

Austrian business interested in infrastructure projects in Ukraine – President's Office

Ukraine mulling transfer of Chornomorsk, Berdiansk seaports to concession, privatization of three more ports – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD