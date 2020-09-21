Investments

12:28 21.09.2020

Nova Poshta returns to pre-crisis investment program – co-founder

 The Nova Poshta group of companies has completely switched to the pre-crisis (pre-quarantine) investment program, and plans to launch a new sorting center in Kharkiv in September, the co-founder of the group Viacheslav Klymov has said.

"As of today, we have completely returned the pre-crisis investment program, and moreover, we have added a certain amount of investment. Thus, we want to insure the company against currency risks, that is, we began to pay faster to our foreign suppliers of sorting equipment in order to receive it faster," he said during his speech at the RAU Expo held in Kyiv last week.

According to Klymov, the investment program of Nova Poshta for 2020 amounted to more than $100 million.

In addition, the second stage of the Kyiv Innovation Terminal is at the final stage of construction, which will almost double its capacity.

