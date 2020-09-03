Rada adopts at first reading two bills from package of bills on investment raising

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted bill No. 3761 with amendments to the Tax Code with benefits for projects with significant investments, as well as bill No. 3262, with amendments to the Customs Code from the package of bills on investment raising.

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, bill No. 3261 was supported by 273 MPs and bill No. 3262 was supported by 262 MPs, with the required 226 votes.

The bills provide tax incentives for investors who implement projects with significant investments, as well as exempt from import duties on equipment for such projects.

In addition, the bill amending the Tax Code proposes to exempt equipment from VAT for 2021-2035, which is imported for the implementation of a project with significant investments, and also provides for income tax benefits.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Kovaliv said that the bills are intended to strengthen Ukraine's position in investment raising and creating new jobs in the package with the previously adopted bill No. 3760 on investment.