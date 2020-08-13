Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba approved key performance indicators (KPIs) for the work of foreign diplomatic missions and institutions in the field of promoting Ukrainian exports and involving investments.

"Yesterday I approved the key performance indicators of the work of foreign diplomatic missions and institutions in the field of promoting Ukrainian exports and involving investments. For the first time in the history of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, we are moving from a common assessment criterion, which consisted in increasing trade," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

He said that from now on, 15 criteria are introduced, which are divided into two groups, based on which the work of diplomatic institutions abroad will be evaluated. They include the number of visits of representatives of business circles of the countries of accreditation to Ukraine to review the export and investment potential; opening of food markets for Ukrainian enterprises; the number of visits to Ukraine by potential investors. In addition, among the criteria there are those aimed at the tourist attractiveness of Ukraine.