Ukrtelecom will increase capital investments by 70% in 2024

JSC Ukrtelecom, the largest Ukrainian fixed-line operator, will increase capital investments this year by 70% compared to the previous year - up to UAH 800 million, said General Director of JSC Ukrtelecom Yuriy Kurmaz in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

“In 2024, we plan to increase the volume of investments by at least 70%. They should reach more than UAH 800 million,” he said.

According to Kurmaz, investments will mainly be directed to modernization, including local, by replacing copper infrastructure with modern optical one. Plans for 2024 include building at least 8,300 kilometers of optical communication lines with appropriate equipment.

“If in 2022 the modernization program mainly covered small cities, regional centers, rural settlements, in 2023 it was expanded to include regional centers. In 2024, the share of large cities in the modernization program should increase significantly. We will also not forget about regional centers, small villages and populated areas," Kurmaz.

He also noted that modernization should be understood as the installation of modern equipment and modern optical lines that must be laid.

“We focus on FTTH/P architecture - optical cable to a household or office. The basis of our work is the development of optical infrastructure,” Kurmaz said.

Over the past two years, Ukrtelecom has already laid 11,000 km of optical communication lines and installed modern equipment. Moreover, just last year 5,300 km were laid.

Ukrtelecom is the largest fixed-line operator in Ukraine. A significant part of its clients are government agencies, educational, administrative and medical institutions, and emergency services. The company is a high-speed fixed Internet provider with the widest coverage.