Datagroup-Volia to invest over UAH 1 bln in development of GPON within three years – CEO

One of the largest operators of fixed-line communications and digital services, Datagroup-Volia, is implementing a large-scale project to replace fixed-line Internet technology DOCSIS (data transmission standard over television cable) with energy-efficient GPON technology within three years, said the company's CEO Mykhailo Shelemba.

"We launched a large-scale GPON project. We understand that the most energy-inefficient technology on our network is DOCSIS. It accounts for about 40-45% of our company's network. We did a pilot project to switch to GPON... tested various types of equipment. And now we have launched an ambitious program worth more than UAH 1 billion. Over the next three years, it is possible to completely replace DOCSIS with GPON," he said at the annual conference of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) "Ukraine is on the Line."

Shelemba clarified to the Interfax-Ukraine agency that about 10% of the company’s networks now operate on GPON technology, and another 50% on FTTB technology.

“We want to completely change. First DOCSIS, and then also FTTB to GPON. This is part of the investment program,” he said.

According to the CEO of Datagroup-Volia, this will allow the company to increase Internet speed, introduce energy-efficient technology and modern equipment management systems.

Shelemba said that 2023 was a year for the company to increase the resilience of its support infrastructure. Datagroup-Volia has increased the number of routes through which traffic can be transmitted by 30%. Also, the company invested more than UAH 130 million in the purchase of batteries, and additionally purchased 300 generators.

Datagroup-Volia is one of the largest operators of fixed-line communications and digital services. 96.13% of the shares of Datagroup-Volia are owned by a fund managed by Horizon Capital, and the remaining 3.87% belongs to Shelemba.