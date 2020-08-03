Investments

09:33 03.08.2020

NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

2 min read
NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

 The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) has revised the feed-in tariffs for solar power plants and wind farms in line with law No. 810-IX dated July 21 amending certain laws of Ukraine to improve the conditions of support for electricity generation from alternative energy sources, according to which the tariffs must be reduced from August 1.

The commission approved respective decision on setting feed-in tariffs for electricity and surcharges to them for the use of equipment produced in Ukraine during its Saturday meeting.

"It is a technical decision approved in compliance with the law [No. 810-IX], which has taken effect today. We need to make it in order to avoid a time gap," Acting Chairperson of the NEURC Oksana Kryvenko said during at the meeting.

According to the explanatory note to the draft resolution, it is necessary to revise the feed-in tariffs for business entities as long as the law on support for electricity generation from renewable energy sources (RES) enters into force on August 1 and provides for reducing the feed-in tariffs set before.

For the majority of solar power plants, the feed-in tariff was set at UAH 3.83 per 1 kWh (without VAT). The highest tariff amounts to UAH 7.37 per 1 kWh (in particular, for the oldest solar power plants) and the lowest is UAH 3.29 per 1 kWh.

For rooftop or façade solar power plants launched after July 30, 2015, the feed-in tariff was set at UAH 4.54 per 1 kWh (around 200 RES facilities).

Surcharges of 5% and 10% were introduced for a range of solar power plants for the use of Ukrainian equipment.

For the vast majority of wind farms, the feed-in tariff was set at UAH 2.82 per 1 kWh or UAH 3.39 per kWh.

The draft resolution includes 780 business entities that own solar power plants and 27 enterprises with wind farms.

Tags: #neurc #tariffs #res
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:19 31.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

11:59 30.07.2020
Competition agency accuses energy regulator of inaction on electricity market

Competition agency accuses energy regulator of inaction on electricity market

14:46 28.07.2020
Razumkov signs law on support for RES

Razumkov signs law on support for RES

15:52 20.07.2020
Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

11:02 07.07.2020
Solar plant owners ask Rada to set feed-in tariff reduction rate depending on building energy storages at such facilities

Solar plant owners ask Rada to set feed-in tariff reduction rate depending on building energy storages at such facilities

14:35 03.07.2020
U.S. Congress members urge Zelensky to maintain consensus dialogue with RES investors

U.S. Congress members urge Zelensky to maintain consensus dialogue with RES investors

14:13 01.07.2020
Zelensky approves scheme of NEURC members rotation until 2025, selects Antonova to be first to leave commission

Zelensky approves scheme of NEURC members rotation until 2025, selects Antonova to be first to leave commission

11:36 15.06.2020
RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

10:01 12.06.2020
Ukraine will ensure independence of NEURC – IMF memo

Ukraine will ensure independence of NEURC – IMF memo

13:48 21.05.2020
We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

LATEST

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

MFA names top countries, regions presenting interest to Ukrainian exporters

Ukraine, Italy discuss possible cooperation between Ukravtodor, Alitalia in field of "smart roads"

Most expensive residential complex in Ukraine being built in government quarter sells 40% of apartments

Creation of investment court will help conducting business in Ukraine – opinion

Court lifts arrest from property of Mykolaiv shipyard Ocean

Ukrtelecom offers state connect 3,900 residential locations to internet in up to 2.5 years for UAH 1.4 bln

Kostal Ukraine seek to open second automotive electronics plant in Kyiv region in April 2021

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD