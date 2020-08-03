NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) has revised the feed-in tariffs for solar power plants and wind farms in line with law No. 810-IX dated July 21 amending certain laws of Ukraine to improve the conditions of support for electricity generation from alternative energy sources, according to which the tariffs must be reduced from August 1.

The commission approved respective decision on setting feed-in tariffs for electricity and surcharges to them for the use of equipment produced in Ukraine during its Saturday meeting.

"It is a technical decision approved in compliance with the law [No. 810-IX], which has taken effect today. We need to make it in order to avoid a time gap," Acting Chairperson of the NEURC Oksana Kryvenko said during at the meeting.

According to the explanatory note to the draft resolution, it is necessary to revise the feed-in tariffs for business entities as long as the law on support for electricity generation from renewable energy sources (RES) enters into force on August 1 and provides for reducing the feed-in tariffs set before.

For the majority of solar power plants, the feed-in tariff was set at UAH 3.83 per 1 kWh (without VAT). The highest tariff amounts to UAH 7.37 per 1 kWh (in particular, for the oldest solar power plants) and the lowest is UAH 3.29 per 1 kWh.

For rooftop or façade solar power plants launched after July 30, 2015, the feed-in tariff was set at UAH 4.54 per 1 kWh (around 200 RES facilities).

Surcharges of 5% and 10% were introduced for a range of solar power plants for the use of Ukrainian equipment.

For the vast majority of wind farms, the feed-in tariff was set at UAH 2.82 per 1 kWh or UAH 3.39 per kWh.

The draft resolution includes 780 business entities that own solar power plants and 27 enterprises with wind farms.