Kyivstar will expand its network of generators by 36.5% using stationary devices

The largest mobile operator Kyivstar will expand its network of generators by 36.5% by purchasing 848 stationary devices that have greater power compared to portable generators, the company announced on Thursday.

“We continue to strengthen the energy independence of the network, replace batteries, and purchase additional generators. The company has already invested more than UAH 1 billion in this project,” Vitaliy Hubenko, head of the operational support department, said.

It is clarified that 2,322 generators currently support the operation of key Kyivstar telecom infrastructure facilities. Since the beginning of 2022, some 1.3 million liters of diesel fuel and more than 500,000 liters of gasoline have been used to ensure their operation.

In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has replaced 115,000 lithium batteries at mobile communication base stations and plans to purchase another 61,800 in the near future.

“The new batteries have better characteristics, which will increase the autonomy of telecom equipment without electricity to four hours or more,” the company said, clarifying that for subsequent full charging, at least eight hours of stable power supply is required.

It is indicated that Kyivstar also equipped 23,000 apartment buildings with uninterruptible power supplies to ensure the operation of the Home Internet service during a power outage.

At the same time, the company noted that it is technically impossible to connect all telecom network facilities without exception to autonomous generation, in particular, there is a problem with rooftop stations.

As reported, on July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to prepare an analysis of the work of telecom operators during power outages and present it at the next meeting of the Headquarters.