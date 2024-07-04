Facts

20:16 04.07.2024

Kyivstar will expand its network of generators by 36.5% using stationary devices

2 min read
Kyivstar will expand its network of generators by 36.5% using stationary devices

The largest mobile operator Kyivstar will expand its network of generators by 36.5% by purchasing 848 stationary devices that have greater power compared to portable generators, the company announced on Thursday.

“We continue to strengthen the energy independence of the network, replace batteries, and purchase additional generators. The company has already invested more than UAH 1 billion in this project,” Vitaliy Hubenko, head of the operational support department, said.

It is clarified that 2,322 generators currently support the operation of key Kyivstar telecom infrastructure facilities. Since the beginning of 2022, some 1.3 million liters of diesel fuel and more than 500,000 liters of gasoline have been used to ensure their operation.

In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has replaced 115,000 lithium batteries at mobile communication base stations and plans to purchase another 61,800 in the near future.

“The new batteries have better characteristics, which will increase the autonomy of telecom equipment without electricity to four hours or more,” the company said, clarifying that for subsequent full charging, at least eight hours of stable power supply is required.

It is indicated that Kyivstar also equipped 23,000 apartment buildings with uninterruptible power supplies to ensure the operation of the Home Internet service during a power outage.

At the same time, the company noted that it is technically impossible to connect all telecom network facilities without exception to autonomous generation, in particular, there is a problem with rooftop stations.

As reported, on July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to prepare an analysis of the work of telecom operators during power outages and present it at the next meeting of the Headquarters.

Tags: #generators #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

16:16 04.07.2024
Kyivstar will expand its network of generators by 36.5% using stationary devices

Kyivstar will expand its network of generators by 36.5% using stationary devices

20:10 03.07.2024
France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

16:20 24.05.2024
Vodafone Ukraine will buy generators and batteries for UAH 438 mln

Vodafone Ukraine will buy generators and batteries for UAH 438 mln

19:29 20.05.2024
Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

18:38 20.05.2024
Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

18:12 20.05.2024
Cyberattack in late 2023 destructs 70% of Kyivstar's virtual infrastructure

Cyberattack in late 2023 destructs 70% of Kyivstar's virtual infrastructure

17:48 20.05.2024
Kyivstar to test radio frequencies in 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities

Kyivstar to test radio frequencies in 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities

12:54 20.05.2024
Kyivstar initiates changes for some tariffs

Kyivstar initiates changes for some tariffs

20:13 17.05.2024
Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

18:29 17.05.2024
Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

AD

HOT NEWS

Українські правоохоронці попередили масштабну корупційну схему в Державній митній службі

Kuleba: decisions that will allow Ukraine to destroy Russian bombers being prepared

Enemy saboteurs try to enter Sotnytsky Kozachok in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces clearing village from remnants of group

Decentralization should be enshrined in Constitution – Bezhin

Zelenskyy says about 14 undersupplied brigades in Ukrainian army: They still don't have weapons Congress voted for

LATEST

‘Treasures of Crimea. Return’ exhibition opened in Kyiv

RUSSIA HITS PORT INFRASTRUCTURE WITH MISSILE IN ODESA REGION: ONE PERSON KILLED, SEVEN MORE INJURED – REGION’S HEAD

Only six out of 19 warships of British Royal Navy can be put on alert today – media

Ukrainian MFA welcomes adoption of Bucharest Declaration by OSCE PA

Українські правоохоронці попередили масштабну корупційну схему в Державній митній службі

Stoltenberg: NATO anniversary summit to become opportunity to make decisions that matter for future of one billion people across Europe, North America

Kuleba: decisions that will allow Ukraine to destroy Russian bombers being prepared

If we don’t decentralize power in Kyiv, then our partners from EU will force us to do it – MP Bezhin

Enemy saboteurs try to enter Sotnytsky Kozachok in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces clearing village from remnants of group

Decentralization should be enshrined in Constitution – Bezhin

AD
AD
AD
AD