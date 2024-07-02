Orbán: We want to sign global bilateral cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

During an official visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán announced his intention to sign a bilateral cooperation agreement with Ukraine, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"We want to improve relations between our countries. We want to sign a global cooperation agreement with Ukraine, similar to the agreements that we have with our other neighboring countries," Orbán said at a press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Hungarian Prime Minister also noted that the countries are doing their best to settle all previous disputes and focus on the future.

"Our countries have a lot of issues to settle, which we have been negotiating in previous years. I arrived here with a goal to move forward towards the settlement of these bilateral issues. This meeting is long overdue," he said, adding that they agreed to hold this meeting with the President of Ukraine during the European Summit in Brussels last week.

Orbán also said that Hungary will be engaged in the modernization of Ukraine's economy as much as it can.