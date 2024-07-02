Orbran confirms his arrival in Kyiv: Purpose of Hungarian Presidency is to contribute to solving problems facing EU

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed that he arrived in the capital of Ukraine on a visit and noted its importance for solving the problems facing the EU during Hungary's presidency of the European Council.

"The purpose of the Hungarian presidency is to contribute to solving the problems facing the European Union. That is why I am making my first trip to Kyiv," Orban wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He illustrated the message with a joint photograph with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, Orban's arrival in Kyiv was reported by Magyar Nemzet, citing the head of Orban's press service, Bertalan Havasi, as well as the speaker of the Hungarian government, Zoltan Kovacs.

On July 1, the presidency of the EU Council passed from Belgium to Hungary for the next six months, this is its second presidency of this body.