Facts

13:45 02.07.2024

Orbran confirms his arrival in Kyiv: Purpose of Hungarian Presidency is to contribute to solving problems facing EU

1 min read
Orbran confirms his arrival in Kyiv: Purpose of Hungarian Presidency is to contribute to solving problems facing EU
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed that he arrived in the capital of Ukraine on a visit and noted its importance for solving the problems facing the EU during Hungary's presidency of the European Council.

"The purpose of the Hungarian presidency is to contribute to solving the problems facing the European Union. That is why I am making my first trip to Kyiv," Orban wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He illustrated the message with a joint photograph with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, Orban's arrival in Kyiv was reported by Magyar Nemzet, citing the head of Orban's press service, Bertalan Havasi, as well as the speaker of the Hungarian government, Zoltan Kovacs.

On July 1, the presidency of the EU Council passed from Belgium to Hungary for the next six months, this is its second presidency of this body.

Tags: #orbran
AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

Zelenskyy expects sufficient defense support, progress in European integration from Hungarian presidency of EU Council

Two women dead as Russian forces shell Nikopol – regional administration

Orbán: We want to sign global bilateral cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Ukrainian pilots attack enemy ammunition depot in Crimea – Air Force commander

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to prepare analysis of telecom operators' work during power outages

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

Blinken announces news on strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses in coming weeks

Zelenskyy expects sufficient defense support, progress in European integration from Hungarian presidency of EU Council

Two women dead as Russian forces shell Nikopol – regional administration

Orbán: We want to sign global bilateral cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross receive training in Lutsk

Ukrainian pilots attack enemy ammunition depot in Crimea – Air Force commander

Orban to Zelenskyy: Ceasefire could speed up pace of negotiations with Russia

ORBAN: WE WANT TO SIGN GLOBAL BILATERAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH UKRAINE

AD
AD
AD
AD