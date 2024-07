Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv on the morning of Tuesday, July 2, for a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Magyar Nemzet reports, citing the head of Orban's press service, Bertalan Havasi.

"The most important topic of the discussion is the possibility of achieving peace. Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also discuss current issues of Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations," Havasi commented.