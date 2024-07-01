Facts

18:56 01.07.2024

Over 13% of water samples from bathing places don't meet sanitary conditions – chief sanitary doctor

More than 13% of water samples taken from swimming places in rivers and reservoirs as of the end of June did not meet sanitary and hygienic conditions, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

According to the department's information with reference to Chief Sanitary Doctor and Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kuzin, a total of 490 control water samples were taken.

The main pollution was caused by E. coli, the spread of which the Health Ministry associates with the rapid increase in air temperature.

