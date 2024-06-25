Facts

17:16 25.06.2024

Ukraine and EU officially start accession negotiations

2 min read
Ukraine and EU officially start accession negotiations

An intergovernmental conference has begun in Luxembourg for Ukraine and the European Union to start negotiations on Kyiv's membership in the EU.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna. The European delegation is headed by Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib.

Previously, it was planned that after the intergovernmental conference with Ukraine, a conference with Moldova would start at 18:00 (19:00 Kyiv time).

In the EU enlargement policy, the intergovernmental conference (IGC) is a format of formal negotiations between the candidate country and the governments of the EU member states with the aim of discussing and agreeing on the provisions of the future Treaty of Accession of the candidate country to the European Union, the frequency of which depends on the dynamics of the negotiation process and the candidate country's progress towards achieving membership criteria. The negotiation framework is approved before their beginning. Thus, for Ukraine and Moldova, the negotiating framework was approved on June 21, and the direct political decision to start negotiations was made by EU leaders at a meeting of the European Council in December last year.

After the official start of negotiations, Ukraine and the European Commission will continue to screen Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European legislation. Based on the results of the screening, the European Commission will present a report on the state of compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law for each negotiation section.

Negotiations will be conducted according to negotiation chapters. According to the EU enlargement methodology there are 35 chapters. Candidate countries must adapt their administrative and institutional infrastructure and bring national legislation in line with EU legislation in these areas. According to the new enlargement methodology, 33 chapters are combined into six clusters, with the Fundamentals cluster opening first and closing last. That is why Ukraine's progress in the field of the rule of law, transparency and accountability of government bodies and procedures, and anti-corruption policy will have a decisive impact on the speed of movement towards membership.

A monitoring procedure is in place to assess the progress of candidate countries in meeting their obligations. Monitoring is carried out by the European Commission during accession negotiations and during the interim period after the conclusion of the accession treaty with the EU itself.

Tags: #ukraine #conference #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:34 25.06.2024
FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

20:17 25.06.2024
European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

20:03 25.06.2024
EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

19:42 25.06.2024
European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

19:31 25.06.2024
Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

19:16 25.06.2024
Stefanishyna on beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: This is beginning of next long journey we to go through together

Stefanishyna on beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: This is beginning of next long journey we to go through together

19:00 25.06.2024
EU says negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU to be demanding

EU says negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU to be demanding

16:49 25.06.2024
UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS

UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS

15:36 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

13:29 25.06.2024
European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

AD

HOT NEWS

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

LATEST

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

PGO starts extradition procedure for suspects in murder attempt on Kazakh journalist

Parliament always in favor of Crimean Platform ideology – Stefanchuk

VOLUME OF ELECTRICITY RESTRICTIONS ON WEDNESDAY TO BE BIGGEST FROM 17:00 to 23:00 – UKRENERGO

Govt has already developed range of decisions for effective negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Nemchinov

AD
AD
AD
AD