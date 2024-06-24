Romanian FM: This summer critical, it’s very important that EU strengthen its military support for Ukraine

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița-Teodora Odobescu stresses the importance of strengthening the EU's military support for Ukraine, as well as the EU's strategic approach to the Black Sea region.

“As for Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the security situation remains delicate. This summer is critical. Therefore, it is very important that the EU strengthen its military support,” she said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

The Foreign Minister recalled that Romania has recently decided to transfer an additional Patriot system to Ukraine.

She also pointed out that in the current security situation, it is very important to have a strategic approach to the Black Sea.

“That is why I will ask for a joint communique from the European External Action Service and the European Commission on a strategic approach to the Black Sea region,” said Odobescu.

In addition, the Minister welcomed the holding tomorrow of the first Intergovernmental Conference with the participation of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to officially open negotiations between the countries with the EU.

“This Intergovernmental Conference will consolidate Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova on an irreversible path to EU membership,” said Odobescu.