Facts

18:19 24.06.2024

Romanian FM: This summer critical, it’s very important that EU strengthen its military support for Ukraine

1 min read
Romanian FM: This summer critical, it’s very important that EU strengthen its military support for Ukraine

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița-Teodora Odobescu stresses the importance of strengthening the EU's military support for Ukraine, as well as the EU's strategic approach to the Black Sea region.

“As for Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the security situation remains delicate. This summer is critical. Therefore, it is very important that the EU strengthen its military support,” she said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

The Foreign Minister recalled that Romania has recently decided to transfer an additional Patriot system to Ukraine.

She also pointed out that in the current security situation, it is very important to have a strategic approach to the Black Sea.

“That is why I will ask for a joint communique from the European External Action Service and the European Commission on a strategic approach to the Black Sea region,” said Odobescu.

In addition, the Minister welcomed the holding tomorrow of the first Intergovernmental Conference with the participation of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to officially open negotiations between the countries with the EU.

“This Intergovernmental Conference will consolidate Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova on an irreversible path to EU membership,” said Odobescu.

Tags: #luminița_teodora_odobescu
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Tuesday – DTEK

LATEST

EU agrees to provide EUR 1.4 bln to Ukraine for armament from windfall revenues from immobilized Russian assets – Borrell

Ukraine, Denmark discuss deepening of defense partnership

We're already working on concept of forthcoming Crimean Platform Summit – Tasheva

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots after 2024

Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

Four people injured in enemy shelling of Nikopol district – regional administration

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

Death toll from missile attack on Pokrovsk rises to five, 41 people, incl four children, injured – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD