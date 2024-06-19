Facts

13:55 19.06.2024

Turkish Ambassador, Ukrainian President’s rep in Autonomous Republic of Crimea discuss preparations for Crimea Platform summit

1 min read
Turkish Ambassador, Ukrainian President’s rep in Autonomous Republic of Crimea discuss preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgen discussed with representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva the preparations for the next summit of the Crimea Platform.

“Today, Ambassador Bilgen met with President Zelenskyy's Permanent Representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva. Preparations for the next summit of the Crimea Platform were discussed at the meeting," the Embassy said on the social network X.

Tags: #discussed #tasheva

MORE ABOUT

16:31 22.08.2023
Ukrainian President’s rep in Crimea hopes that Rada will soon consider bill on administrative structure of ARC

Ukrainian President’s rep in Crimea hopes that Rada will soon consider bill on administrative structure of ARC

18:28 18.08.2015
House of Free People opens in Kyiv to help refugees from Crimea, Donbas

House of Free People opens in Kyiv to help refugees from Crimea, Donbas

12:34 24.12.2014
Only prisoner swap to be discussed at Minsk talks on Wednesday - source

Only prisoner swap to be discussed at Minsk talks on Wednesday - source

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

NBU notes growth of macroeconomic risk, capital risk in its Financial Stability Report

LATEST

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

Stefanyshina: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

Some 20% of Ukrainian IT specialists work abroad - study

Suspicion for not showing up to military service being prepared for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin – source

SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

Arricano opens Silpo supermarkets in Zaporizhia and Kryvy Rih

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

Russia's decision to place Western officials on its wanted list part of its effort to violate sovereignty of NATO member states, justify possible future Russian aggression against NATO – ISW

Speaker of Polish Sejm arrives in Ukraine - Kondratiuk

AD
AD
AD
AD