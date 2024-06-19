Turkish Ambassador, Ukrainian President’s rep in Autonomous Republic of Crimea discuss preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgen discussed with representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva the preparations for the next summit of the Crimea Platform.

“Today, Ambassador Bilgen met with President Zelenskyy's Permanent Representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva. Preparations for the next summit of the Crimea Platform were discussed at the meeting," the Embassy said on the social network X.