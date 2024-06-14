Facts

16:48 14.06.2024

Stoltenberg on Putin's 'peace proposals': It's not up to Ukraine to withdraw its forces, it's Russia that must withdraw from occupied Ukrainian territory

1 min read
Stoltenberg on Putin's 'peace proposals': It's not up to Ukraine to withdraw its forces, it's Russia that must withdraw from occupied Ukrainian territory

Putin's statement that Ukrainian troops must withdraw from the territory of four Ukrainian regions and Kyiv must declare that there are no plans to join NATO is not a proposal not for peace, but for even greater aggression, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"It's not for Ukraine to withdraw forces from Ukrainian territory. It's for Russia to withdraw their forces from occupied Ukrainian land," he said, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent at a press conference following a meeting NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels on Friday.

According to the Secretary General, "this is a proposal of more aggression, more occupation. And it demonstrates in a way that Russia's aim is to control Ukraine and that has been the purpose of Russia since the beginning of this war. And that's a blatant violation of international law and that's also the reason why NATO Allies continue to support Ukraine."

Tags: #statement #stoltenberg

MORE ABOUT

18:40 14.06.2024
NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln

NATO defense ministers not reached agreement on allies' annual funding of military aid to Ukraine at level of at least EUR 40 bln

17:59 14.06.2024
Stoltenberg on transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine: We are in close contact with several allies on this issue

Stoltenberg on transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine: We are in close contact with several allies on this issue

17:00 14.06.2024
NATO Defense Ministers agree to strengthen Alliance's role in coordination of security assistance, training for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO Defense Ministers agree to strengthen Alliance's role in coordination of security assistance, training for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

16:19 14.06.2024
MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

16:11 14.06.2024
Putin's statement about readiness for peace talks shows his weakness – Merezhko

Putin's statement about readiness for peace talks shows his weakness – Merezhko

20:59 12.06.2024
Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

11:52 12.06.2024
HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

20:40 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

20:23 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

17:04 30.05.2024
Stoltenberg: Ukraine can still prevail, but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies

Stoltenberg: Ukraine can still prevail, but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies

AD

HOT NEWS

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

LATEST

G7 calls on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – communiqué

Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff

Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

G7 leaders' declaration: Russia must pay over $486 bln for damage caused to Ukraine; all possible legal avenues to meet these obligations considered

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Occupiers attack Nikopol region with drones, artillery; 17-year-old girl wounded, seven households destroyed

100 DELEGATIONS TO TAKE PART IN PEACE SUMMIT, INCL 57 HEADS OF STATE, GOVTS – SWITZERLAND

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Odesa region border guards detain truck with 41 men attempting to illegally cross border

AD
AD
AD
AD