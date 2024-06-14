Facts

Pentagon Chief: No changes seen on Polish Patriot coverage

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, after a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, denied information in the media about a change in the Patriot coverage of Poland.

“Air defense remains a top priority, and we are working this on a daily basis. And, you know, I've seen some of their press reporting. What I will tell you is that there will be no change in our Patriot coverage in Poland. I know that that was a component of a previous story there, but there is no change in our Patriot coverage there,” he said a press conference following the results of the 23rd meeting in the Ramstein format.

According to Austin, the United States will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine gets "what it needs" and will call on other countries.

“We're going to work with others to get Ukraine what it needs as quickly as we can,” the head of Pentagon added.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing senior officials of President Biden's administration and the military, wrote that the United States would transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine. According to the ezine, the new Patriot system will come from Poland, where it protected the rotational forces of American troops who will return to the United States, officials said.

