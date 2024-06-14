Biden promises USA to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine first of all, only then to other customer countries

The United States of America will transfer the existing Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as a matter of priority, and only after that the United States proceeds to fulfill its obligations to supply such systems to other customer countries, American President Joseph Biden said.

“We have acquired commitment from five countries so far for Patriot batteries [to Ukraine] and other air defense systems as well as we let it be known to those countries that are expecting from us air defense systems in the future that they’re going to have to wait. Everything we have is going to go to Ukraine until their needs are met. And then we will make good on the commitments we made to other countries,” Biden said at a press conference with Zelenskyy in Italy on Thursday.

In turn, the President of Ukraine reiterated that “Biden he knows and all our other partners, they know that urgently we need seven Patriot systems to save our cities.”

“We discussed the possibility of having five of them, it’s true. But the partners work on it. It doesn’t mean that tomorrow we will have these five systems, but we see, in the closest future, good result for Ukraine,” he said.