Facts

12:29 14.06.2024

Biden promises USA to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine first of all, only then to other customer countries

2 min read
Biden promises USA to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine first of all, only then to other customer countries

The United States of America will transfer the existing Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as a matter of priority, and only after that the United States proceeds to fulfill its obligations to supply such systems to other customer countries, American President Joseph Biden said.

“We have acquired commitment from five countries so far for Patriot batteries [to Ukraine] and other air defense systems as well as we let it be known to those countries that are expecting from us air defense systems in the future that they’re going to have to wait. Everything we have is going to go to Ukraine until their needs are met. And then we will make good on the commitments we made to other countries,” Biden said at a press conference with Zelenskyy in Italy on Thursday.

In turn, the President of Ukraine reiterated that “Biden he knows and all our other partners, they know that urgently we need seven Patriot systems to save our cities.”

“We discussed the possibility of having five of them, it’s true. But the partners work on it. It doesn’t mean that tomorrow we will have these five systems, but we see, in the closest future, good result for Ukraine,” he said.

Tags: #patriot #biden

MORE ABOUT

14:19 14.06.2024
Pentagon Chief: No changes seen on Polish Patriot coverage

Pentagon Chief: No changes seen on Polish Patriot coverage

11:04 14.06.2024
Biden: At Peace Summit, we see support for vision of peace based on principles of sovereignty, Russia’s liability

Biden: At Peace Summit, we see support for vision of peace based on principles of sovereignty, Russia’s liability

09:31 14.06.2024
Biden on G7 summit outcomes: We’ll be with Ukraine until they prevail in this war

Biden on G7 summit outcomes: We’ll be with Ukraine until they prevail in this war

11:06 12.06.2024
Germany, its allies will transfer 100 Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine – Pistorius

Germany, its allies will transfer 100 Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine – Pistorius

11:08 10.06.2024
Macron, Biden hope G7 countries to support $50 bln fund for Ukraine

Macron, Biden hope G7 countries to support $50 bln fund for Ukraine

13:32 08.06.2024
Zelenskyy shares with Biden frank assessment of what happening at front – White House

Zelenskyy shares with Biden frank assessment of what happening at front – White House

18:43 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

15:32 07.06.2024
Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

18:23 04.06.2024
Biden says Russia's proposal to end war in Ukraine is not the best that Ukraine can hope for at this point

Biden says Russia's proposal to end war in Ukraine is not the best that Ukraine can hope for at this point

17:25 04.06.2024
Peace looks like making sure Russia never occupies Ukraine, and doesn't mean NATO membership for country – Biden

Peace looks like making sure Russia never occupies Ukraine, and doesn't mean NATO membership for country – Biden

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Air defense forces shoot down seven out of 14 missiles, 17 out of 17 attack UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

LATEST

MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

Putin's statement about readiness for peace talks shows his weakness – Merezhko

Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Germany to transfer two more IRIS-T air defense systems, three HIMARS to Ukraine – Bundeswehr

Umerov calls on neighboring countries to consider closing skies over Ukrainian border regions, asks partners to think about training AFU brigades

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid drug for treatment of intraocular malignant tumors in children

Bodies of 254 killed defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of assistance to Ukraine at Ramstein-23

AD
AD
AD
AD