Facts

11:04 14.06.2024

Biden: At Peace Summit, we see support for vision of peace based on principles of sovereignty, Russia’s liability

1 min read
Biden: At Peace Summit, we see support for vision of peace based on principles of sovereignty, Russia’s liability

U.S. President Joe Biden emphasizes that at the Peace Summit in Switzerland there will be support for a just peace, which is based on the principles of territorial integrity and responsibility of the Russian Federation for the damage caused to Ukraine.

“The agreement that President Zelenskyy and I just signed also lays out our shared vision for a just peace, a peace rooted in the U.N. Charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, a peace with a broad base of support around the world that holds Russia accountable for the damage it has done in this war,” Biden said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday after signing a bilateral security agreement at the G7 summit in Italy.

He noted: “We will see this vision strongly affirmed at the historic peace conference happening in Switzerland this weekend, where Vice President Harris will represent the United States.”

Tags: #peace_summit #biden

MORE ABOUT

12:29 14.06.2024
Biden promises USA to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine first of all, only then to other customer countries

Biden promises USA to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine first of all, only then to other customer countries

09:31 14.06.2024
Biden on G7 summit outcomes: We’ll be with Ukraine until they prevail in this war

Biden on G7 summit outcomes: We’ll be with Ukraine until they prevail in this war

15:08 10.06.2024
As of today, 90 states confirm participation in Peace Summit, incl. intel organizations – President of Switzerland

As of today, 90 states confirm participation in Peace Summit, incl. intel organizations – President of Switzerland

11:08 10.06.2024
Macron, Biden hope G7 countries to support $50 bln fund for Ukraine

Macron, Biden hope G7 countries to support $50 bln fund for Ukraine

13:32 08.06.2024
Zelenskyy shares with Biden frank assessment of what happening at front – White House

Zelenskyy shares with Biden frank assessment of what happening at front – White House

12:18 08.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Important that leaders with greater political influence help attract other leaders still balancing between Ukraine, Russia to Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: Important that leaders with greater political influence help attract other leaders still balancing between Ukraine, Russia to Peace Summit

18:43 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

15:32 07.06.2024
Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

15:08 07.06.2024
President of European Commission will take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland, in conference on Ukraine’s recovery in Berlin

President of European Commission will take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland, in conference on Ukraine’s recovery in Berlin

16:32 06.06.2024
Global Peace Summit may have continuation in parliamentary dimension – Stefanchuk

Global Peace Summit may have continuation in parliamentary dimension – Stefanchuk

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Air defense forces shoot down seven out of 14 missiles, 17 out of 17 attack UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

LATEST

MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

Putin's statement about readiness for peace talks shows his weakness – Merezhko

Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Germany to transfer two more IRIS-T air defense systems, three HIMARS to Ukraine – Bundeswehr

Umerov calls on neighboring countries to consider closing skies over Ukrainian border regions, asks partners to think about training AFU brigades

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid drug for treatment of intraocular malignant tumors in children

Pentagon Chief: No changes seen on Polish Patriot coverage

Bodies of 254 killed defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

AD
AD
AD
AD