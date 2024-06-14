Biden: At Peace Summit, we see support for vision of peace based on principles of sovereignty, Russia’s liability

U.S. President Joe Biden emphasizes that at the Peace Summit in Switzerland there will be support for a just peace, which is based on the principles of territorial integrity and responsibility of the Russian Federation for the damage caused to Ukraine.

“The agreement that President Zelenskyy and I just signed also lays out our shared vision for a just peace, a peace rooted in the U.N. Charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, a peace with a broad base of support around the world that holds Russia accountable for the damage it has done in this war,” Biden said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday after signing a bilateral security agreement at the G7 summit in Italy.

He noted: “We will see this vision strongly affirmed at the historic peace conference happening in Switzerland this weekend, where Vice President Harris will represent the United States.”