Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio have signed an Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine and the Government of Japan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. The document is valid for ten years and provides for Japan's assistance in the form of $4.5 billion and non-lethal equipment.

As the press service of the Ukrainian President said, this is the first security agreement concluded by Ukraine in accordance with the G7 Joint Declaration with a non-NATO and Pacific country. This type of agreement and level of assistance is also unprecedented for Japan.

The document, in particular, sets out the main areas of long-term support from Japan in the fields of security and defense, humanitarian assistance, recovery and reconstruction.

"This year, Japan will provide our state with $4.5 billion and will continue to help throughout the ten-year term of the agreement. In total, the amount of assistance that Japan has provided since March 2022 will amount to more than $12 billion," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

Thus, the document provides for the transfer of non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, taking into account Japan's constitutional restrictions, and secures the further development of cooperation within the framework of coalitions of capabilities of which Japan is a member, in particular coalitions on information technology and mine clearance.

Japan will also provide treatment to wounded Ukrainian soldiers, cooperate with Ukraine in the field of intelligence and protection of classified information, strengthening the protection and restoration of critical infrastructure, strengthening cyber and information security, ensuring free navigation and the security of sea routes. Japanese partners will also assist with the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine by involving the private sector and Japanese government agencies.

A separate block of the agreement concerns cooperation in the field of industry, where Japan occupies a leading position in the world. Countries will explore opportunities to develop Ukraine's industrial base, particularly by engaging the private sector, joint ventures and research.

It is noted that Japan will continue to support the Ukrainian Peace Formula, strengthen sanctions against Russia, cooperate in developing a mechanism for compensating losses, in particular through sovereign Russian assets, and in bringing the aggressor to justice.

Japan will also continue to help Ukraine strengthen nuclear security, in particular in the context of protecting Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The full text of the Accord is available on the website of the Office of the President.