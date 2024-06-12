Facts

16:41 12.06.2024

Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects Switzerland to ease its weapons re-export restrictions

1 min read
Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects Switzerland to ease its weapons re-export restrictions

Ukraine counts on Switzerland's compromise decision to ease restrictions on the re-export of its weapons and military equipment, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said during a meeting with President of the National Council of Switzerland Eric Nussbaumer in Bern on Wednesday.

"In the context of defense assistance, I noted Ukraine expects that Switzerland will work out a compromise solution to ease the current restrictions on the re-export of Swiss-made weapons and military equipment," he said on Facebook.

The interlocutors also discussed the development of cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining.

As reported, Stefanchuk is on an official visit to Switzerland on June 11-12.

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Lysak reports missile strike against Kryvy Rih

AD
AD
AD
AD