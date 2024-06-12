Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects Switzerland to ease its weapons re-export restrictions

Ukraine counts on Switzerland's compromise decision to ease restrictions on the re-export of its weapons and military equipment, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said during a meeting with President of the National Council of Switzerland Eric Nussbaumer in Bern on Wednesday.

"In the context of defense assistance, I noted Ukraine expects that Switzerland will work out a compromise solution to ease the current restrictions on the re-export of Swiss-made weapons and military equipment," he said on Facebook.

The interlocutors also discussed the development of cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining.

As reported, Stefanchuk is on an official visit to Switzerland on June 11-12.