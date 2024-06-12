Facts

14:35 12.06.2024

Ukraine produces military-tech 10 times cheaper than its closest analogues from NATO countries – CEO Roboneers

1 min read
Products of Ukrainian military-tech companies are at least 10 times cheaper than the closest analogues from NATO countries, and in some cases the difference can be 30 or 50 times greater, Roboneers CEO Anton Skrypnyk said.

"All of our products are at least 10 times cheaper than the closest analogue from NATO countries. Therefore, when you support Ukraine, when you donate and buy from Ukrainian manufacturers, you can multiply your donation and support by at least 10 times," Skrypnyk said during a speech at the Recovery Forum in Berlin on Wednesday.

According to him, using robotic installations, Ukraine is taking remote work of the military to a new level. As an example, Skrypnyk cited the situation at one of the positions in Avdiyivka, which lasted 42 days thanks to the remotely controlled module Shablia.

"When it was occupied (by Russian troops) there was no one there, because everyone was working remotely," Skrypnyk said.

He also said that Roboneers started with two developments and brought their number to 42.

Tags: #roboneers
