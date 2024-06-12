Facts

10:03 12.06.2024

Defense Forces eliminate 24 out of 24 UAVs, five Air Force missiles

1 min read
Defense Forces eliminate 24 out of 24 UAVs, five Air Force missiles

The Defense forces eliminated 24 out of 24 UAVs, four cruise missiles and one aeroballistic missile used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine on Wednesday night, the Air Force has reported.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 29 air targets were shot down: one aerobatic X-47M2 Kinzhal missile; four X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; 24 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs," the message says.

In total, four X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile (from the territory of Crimea); one X-47M2 Kinzhal aerobatic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov region – RF); and 24 Shahed-131/13 attack UAVs (the launch area is Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF).

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare of the Air Forces, the command noted. Air defense was operating in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia regions.

Tags: #missile #defense_forces #attack

MORE ABOUT

15:51 08.06.2024
Drone attack on airfield in Russian North Ossetia is special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence – source

Drone attack on airfield in Russian North Ossetia is special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence – source

12:42 05.06.2024
Defense forces eliminate 1,280 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 1,280 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day - General Staff

11:04 30.05.2024
Over day, Defense Forces liquidate 1,160 invaders, 35 artillery systems – General Staff

Over day, Defense Forces liquidate 1,160 invaders, 35 artillery systems – General Staff

16:58 29.05.2024
Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Nikopol – regional authorities

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Nikopol – regional authorities

17:05 25.05.2024
Khortytsia group: Ukrainian Defense Forces completely stop enemy near Strilecha-Hlyboke, knocking them out of their positions

Khortytsia group: Ukrainian Defense Forces completely stop enemy near Strilecha-Hlyboke, knocking them out of their positions

16:28 24.05.2024
No casualties, destruction after missile attack on Kropyvnytsky district – local authorities

No casualties, destruction after missile attack on Kropyvnytsky district – local authorities

12:41 24.05.2024
Defense Forces eliminate 1,240 occupiers, 42 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Defense Forces eliminate 1,240 occupiers, 42 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

20:49 23.05.2024
UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

11:32 23.05.2024
Enemy loses 1,330 people over day

Enemy loses 1,330 people over day

18:06 22.05.2024
Number of casualties in Kharkiv increases to 12, among wounded is 16-year-old teenager – prosecutor's office

Number of casualties in Kharkiv increases to 12, among wounded is 16-year-old teenager – prosecutor's office

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

AFU Commander: There is alternative to Starlink, we waiting for positive result

LATEST

Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

Slovenia to provide EUR 5 mln for humanitarian aid, Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukraine will sign security agreements with USA, Japan in near future – Nykyforov

Zelenskyy in Germany inspects Patriot battery, which will be transferred to Ukraine

Germany, its allies will transfer 100 Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine – Pistorius

Ukrainian Red Cross participating in Ukraine Recovery Conference

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine increasing capacity of rehabilitation system, need for prosthetics growing

AD
AD
AD
AD