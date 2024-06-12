Defense Forces eliminate 24 out of 24 UAVs, five Air Force missiles

The Defense forces eliminated 24 out of 24 UAVs, four cruise missiles and one aeroballistic missile used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine on Wednesday night, the Air Force has reported.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 29 air targets were shot down: one aerobatic X-47M2 Kinzhal missile; four X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; 24 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs," the message says.

In total, four X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile (from the territory of Crimea); one X-47M2 Kinzhal aerobatic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov region – RF); and 24 Shahed-131/13 attack UAVs (the launch area is Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF).

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare of the Air Forces, the command noted. Air defense was operating in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia regions.