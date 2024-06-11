Facts

19:39 11.06.2024

First workshop for repairs, production of German armored vehicles starts work in Ukraine – Strategic Industries Ministry

2 min read
First workshop for repairs, production of German armored vehicles starts work in Ukraine – Strategic Industries Ministry

As part of the partnership between JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom) and the global defense giant Rheinmetall, the first workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles began operating in Ukraine within the framework of the created joint venture, the press service of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine has said.

The main purpose of the new site is the repair and production of German military equipment. This will speed up the restoration of combat vehicles and their return to the front line, and subsequently will allow the production of new equipment for the security and defense forces of Ukraine by Ukrainian gunsmiths.

"We strive to develop our production capabilities together with our allies and believe that the Ukrainian defense industry is part of the European defense industry, which strengthens the collective security system of the European Union. Therefore, the opening of a joint production site with Rheinmetall is not only a step towards the Victory of Ukraine, but also an important stage in the construction of the arsenal of the free world," Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin said.

"The opening of the first joint service center with Rheinmetall in Ukraine is extremely important for strengthening our defense potential. This will allow us to provide rapid repair and maintenance of German equipment directly on the territory of Ukraine, which will significantly increase the effectiveness of our Armed Forces. We are grateful to our German partners for their trust and support that allows us to confidently move towards victory and integrate into the European collective security system," Deputy Defense Minister of Dmytro Klymenkov said.

As reported, the German-Ukrainian LLC RHEINMETALL UDI (RHEINMETALL UKRAINIAN DEFENSE INDUSTRY LLC) was registered on October 18, 2023 in Ukraine.

Tags: #armored_vehicle #ministry

MORE ABOUT

19:20 30.05.2024
Digital Development Ministry expands its powers in electronic identification

Digital Development Ministry expands its powers in electronic identification

18:14 19.03.2024
Lack of public position on war in Ukraine not enough for citizens of Russia, Belarus to obtain status of neutral athlete - Ministry of Sports

Lack of public position on war in Ukraine not enough for citizens of Russia, Belarus to obtain status of neutral athlete - Ministry of Sports

11:37 14.03.2024
Reconstruction Ministry presents test version of Geographic Information System for Regional Development

Reconstruction Ministry presents test version of Geographic Information System for Regional Development

20:34 20.02.2024
Register of owners of bank accounts and safe deposit boxes to be created in Ukraine – Reform Matrix

Register of owners of bank accounts and safe deposit boxes to be created in Ukraine – Reform Matrix

20:50 05.02.2024
Zelenskyy: Strengthening of veteran policy is management issue

Zelenskyy: Strengthening of veteran policy is management issue

11:42 11.01.2024
URCS, Culture Ministry sign Memo of Cooperation on mental health program 'How are you?'

URCS, Culture Ministry sign Memo of Cooperation on mental health program 'How are you?'

14:10 09.01.2024
Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

19:27 19.12.2023
Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Education present Global Innovation Vision with key directions for Ukraine's development

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Education present Global Innovation Vision with key directions for Ukraine's development

21:32 07.12.2023
Education Ministry developing national strategy for development of inclusive education

Education Ministry developing national strategy for development of inclusive education

20:32 09.11.2023
Umerov, Lecornu discuss continuation of military assistance to Ukraine

Umerov, Lecornu discuss continuation of military assistance to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

AFU Commander: There is alternative to Starlink, we waiting for positive result

AFU Commander: Task of million FPV drones to be achieved

Zelenskyy announces start of talks with Scholz on comprehensive air defense solutions to further protect Ukrainians

EU should begin accession talks with Ukraine by end of June – European Commission President

LATEST

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine increasing capacity of rehabilitation system, need for prosthetics growing

Speakers of parliaments of Poland, Ukraine, Baltic countries hope NATO summit in Washington to determine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to Alliance

Cost of restoring medical institutions destroyed by aggressor already exceeds $17 bln - Liashko

Stefanishyna expects following G7 meeting, decisions to be made on financial support for Ukraine

Due to war and stress, strokes in Ukraine have 10-15 year younger-onset – Liashko

Kharkiv doesn't consider evacuation of citizens as solution to problems, city committed to restoration – mayor

Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

Swiss, Ukrainian FMs discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit

UNDP, with funding from Republic of Korea, Iceland, transfers 40 high-voltage bushings to Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD