First workshop for repairs, production of German armored vehicles starts work in Ukraine – Strategic Industries Ministry

As part of the partnership between JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom) and the global defense giant Rheinmetall, the first workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles began operating in Ukraine within the framework of the created joint venture, the press service of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine has said.

The main purpose of the new site is the repair and production of German military equipment. This will speed up the restoration of combat vehicles and their return to the front line, and subsequently will allow the production of new equipment for the security and defense forces of Ukraine by Ukrainian gunsmiths.

"We strive to develop our production capabilities together with our allies and believe that the Ukrainian defense industry is part of the European defense industry, which strengthens the collective security system of the European Union. Therefore, the opening of a joint production site with Rheinmetall is not only a step towards the Victory of Ukraine, but also an important stage in the construction of the arsenal of the free world," Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin said.

"The opening of the first joint service center with Rheinmetall in Ukraine is extremely important for strengthening our defense potential. This will allow us to provide rapid repair and maintenance of German equipment directly on the territory of Ukraine, which will significantly increase the effectiveness of our Armed Forces. We are grateful to our German partners for their trust and support that allows us to confidently move towards victory and integrate into the European collective security system," Deputy Defense Minister of Dmytro Klymenkov said.

As reported, the German-Ukrainian LLC RHEINMETALL UDI (RHEINMETALL UKRAINIAN DEFENSE INDUSTRY LLC) was registered on October 18, 2023 in Ukraine.