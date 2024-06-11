Facts

Swiss, Ukrainian FMs discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit

Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have met to discuss the preparations for the Global Peace Summit due to take place in Switzerland on June 15-16.

"Good to see my Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. As Switzerland prepares to host the Peace Summit with Ukraine and 90 other global leaders and organizations, we discussed the progress of preparations and the importance of this summit as the first step towards a peace process," Cassis said on X Social Network on Tuesday.

