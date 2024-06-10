Every owner of destroyed housing to be able to submit claim to Register of Damage in few weeks – executive director of register

In a few weeks, restrictions on submitting claims to the Register of Damages caused by the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine will be lifted, allowing every owner of destroyed housing to register their claim, announced Markiyan Kliuchkovsky, the executive director of the Register.

"As of today, around 3,500 claims have been submitted to the register. This number should be viewed in the context that, currently, only those who previously submitted claims through the Diia.Recovery program, whose data are included in the registers of damaged and destroyed property, can submit claims," he said during a workshop for the media on international law of armed conflicts and holding Russia accountable for international crimes.

Kliuchkovsky also assured that "in two to three weeks, this restriction will be lifted, and any owner of destroyed housing in Ukraine will be able to submit a claim, regardless of where the housing is located."

Thus, according to him, the current pool of claimants is about 70,000 people, and once the restriction is lifted, the pool of claimants will be between 300,000 and 600,000 people.