Dialogue on arranging Zelenskyy-Orbán meeting continues – Stefanishyna

A political dialogue between the Government of Hungary and the Office of the President of Ukraine on arranging a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán continues, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has said.

"Currently, there is a political dialogue between the Government of Hungary and the Office of the President in the context of arranging a meeting between Orbán and President Zelenskyy. This dialogue continues," she told Interfax-Ukraine at the National Minorities Forum in Kyiv on Friday.

The parties have agreed on the full list of joint steps that Ukraine is ready to take with the aim of restoring "a good political climate" in its relations with the neighboring country, Stefanishyna said.

"As for all of the issues raised by the Hungarian side, there are no steps that Ukraine is not ready to take: we don't have any red lines. But, of course, this is a long-lasting process. There are many positions that have shaped the Hungarian Government's resentment about the previous periods and unfulfilled promises," she said.

At the same time, Stefanishyna emphasized that Ukraine "is a very important trump card in the hands of the countries that want to gain some dividends for themselves in exchange for their consent on the NATO or EU track, and Hungary is making a very good use of it."