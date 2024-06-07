Netherlands to make combat vehicles for Ukraine with Denmark, Patriot missiles with Germany

The Netherlands will unite efforts with Denmark and Germany to manufacture CV90 combat vehicles and missiles for Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine, respectively.

The Government of the Netherlands has announced this on Friday.

"The Netherlands is participating together with Denmark for EUR 400 million in a Swedish fund to build CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. These will largely be produced in the Netherlands. In addition, a European assembly line for missiles of the Patriot air defense system is starting in Germany, partly thanks to Dutch demand," it said on a press release issued on Friday.

In addition, the Dutch Defense Ministry is investing EUR 54 million in the Dutch industry for the development of drones for its own armed forces. These and other results achieved are included in an action plan for scaling up the production and supply of military equipment, the government said.