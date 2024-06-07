Govt approves raising another EUR 30 mln from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers approved raising another EUR 30 million from the German State Bank (KfW) for the reconstruction of one of the substations in the Lviv region, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said.

"Today we are making a decision to attract another EUR 30 million from the German State Bank (KfW). These funds will be used for the reconstruction of one of the substations in Lviv region," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, this will increase the stability of the Ukrainian energy system and improve its integration with the European one.