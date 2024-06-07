EU ambassadors again fail to approve decision on starting EU accession talks with Ukraine as Hungary opposes

Photo: elements.envato.com

The permanent representatives of the EU member states were again unable to make a decision on the recommendations of the European Commission to start EU accession talks with Ukraine as Hungary again objected, a senior European diplomat told Interfax-Ukraine in Brussels on Friday after a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives, adding that the discussion will continue next week.

The diplomat that that the discussion is over and everyone knows that the Commission believes that Moldova and Ukraine have completed their terms and that an intergovernmental conference should be held. According to the agency's interlocutor, many countries said they agreed with this at the meeting, but Hungary reiterated they have conditions that still need to be met, otherwise they will not be able to approve the Commission's assessment.

According to another senior diplomat, Hungary made the same "rant" as last time about the lack of progress made by Ukraine regarding national minorities. Hungary again mentioned eleven issues, read out two amendments to the negotiating framework on good neighborly relations and national minorities, mentioning that the EU also need to move forward with Serbia and Albania. According to the diplomat, the rest of those participating in the debate – all except Hungary – loudly and clearly supported the Commission's assessment and rejected the introduction of new demands.

"We are all in favor of holding an intergovernmental conference on June 25," the agency's interlocutor said.

At the same time, both high-ranking diplomats stated that the discussion will continue next week. The possibility was not excluded that Budapest would compromise for the sake of progress for the countries of the Western Balkans, giving the green light to Ukraine and Moldova as well.