Facts

17:09 07.06.2024

France, its parliamentarians won't make compromise to respect for intl law, Ukraine's territorial integrity – President of National Assembly

2 min read
France, its parliamentarians won't make compromise to respect for intl law, Ukraine's territorial integrity – President of National Assembly

French parliamentarians will not compromise on respect for international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine which has been violated by Russia's full-scale invasion, President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet has said.

"More than two years ago, in gross violation of all principles of international law, Russia unleashed a war of aggression against your country. Since then, with exemplary courage, Ukraine has been standing strong," she said, speaking on Friday, together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before the lower house of the French Parliament.

Braun-Pivet emphasized that "this is a fight to defend the values on which our democracy is based, and in this fight France and its National Assembly stand by your side."

She also noted that the parliaments of Ukraine and France have only become closer during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The President of the National Assembly reminded those present of how the President of Ukraine addressed French parliamentarians via video link a month after the start of the war, as well as the reception in France of Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk. She also told French MPs about her visits to Ukraine.

"What we saw [then in Ukraine] strengthened our determination to act," Braun-Pivet said, adding that it was in the hall of the National Assembly of the French Parliament that at one time MPs approved sanctions against Russia, condemned the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, and voted in favor of the text on adding the Wagner Private Military Company to the list of terrorist organizations.

"France and its parliamentarians will not compromise on compliance with international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine, because the French admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people, because the future of our democratic values is being decided on your land. We will never stop supporting your country," she said.

AD

HOT NEWS

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

EU ambassadors again fail to approve decision on starting EU accession talks with Ukraine as Hungary opposes

All govt agencies tasked with reducing power consumption – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy on Peace Summit: Putin rejects diplomatic solution by launching full-scale war, choosing attempted genocide of Ukrainians over dialogue with Ukraine. We need world unity to overcome it

LATEST

USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale Russian invasion – Pentagon

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

URCS Emergency Response Units help evacuate residents of Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk region

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

Dialogue on arranging Zelenskyy-Orbán meeting continues – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

Ukrzaliznytsia to abolish some electric train trips, cut frequency of remaining ones due to shortage of electricity

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

Zelenskyy, KNDS Board Chairman sign document on creation of subsidiary for military equipment, munitions production in Ukraine

Netherlands to make combat vehicles for Ukraine with Denmark, Patriot missiles with Germany

AD
AD
AD
AD